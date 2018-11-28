Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in KLX Inc (KLXI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 320.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 14.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 82.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLX by 505.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 82,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 69,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

KLXI opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. KLX Inc has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. KLX’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLXI. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

KLX Profile

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

