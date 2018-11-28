Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,888.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 85.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 194,004 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $11,415,195.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,080,449 shares in the company, valued at $181,253,619.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $38,695.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,262 shares of company stock valued at $11,490,110. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.92.

PCAR stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

