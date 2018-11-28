Gifto Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.91 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000773 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Kryptono, Bibox and CPDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.02387400 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00127339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00196381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.08831645 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,819,169 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Bithumb, BiteBTC, OKEx, Cobinhood, Allbit, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, CPDAX, Kryptono, Coinnest and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

