N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) insider Gill Barr acquired 8,506 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,952.02 ($13,004.08).

Shares of LON:BWNG opened at GBX 120.70 ($1.58) on Wednesday. N Brown Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 181.20 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 361 ($4.72).

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a GBX 2.83 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

BWNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded N Brown Group to an “add” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note on Friday, August 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on N Brown Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Gill Barr Acquires 8,506 Shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/gill-barr-acquires-8506-shares-of-n-brown-group-plc-bwng-stock.html.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.