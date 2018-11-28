GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo's earnings and sales rose in Q3 and the company raised the lower end of its earnings growth expectations for the year. We think Glaxo possesses one of the stronger late-stage pipelines in large-cap pharma. Data from several of the late-stage pipeline programs are expected in the near term. Glaxo's three newest products — Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca — are doing well, particularly Shingrix. These three products coupled with buyout of Novartis’ stake in the Consumer Healthcare JV have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. Glaxo’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. However, persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure on key drugs in the Pharma segment are hurting sales. Particularly, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hurting sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised GlaxoSmithKline from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Liberum Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,788.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,306,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,329,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,068,000 after buying an additional 1,216,600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,916,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after buying an additional 633,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,232,000 after buying an additional 597,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $22,195,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

