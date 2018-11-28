GlycoMimetics Inc (GLYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other GlycoMimetics news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,236 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,223. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $545.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.08.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

