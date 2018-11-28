GMV Minerals (GMV) Trading Down 11.1%

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV) shares dropped 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 148,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 39,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.03 price target on GMV Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st.

GMV Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Project covering approximately 1,845 acres of area located in Cochise County, Arizona.

