Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,989 Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider John Bickham sold 144,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.71, for a total value of $46,687,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $317.64 on Wednesday. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $250.10 and a 52-week high of $396.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 119.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.06. Charter Communications had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $418.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,989 Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/goelzer-investment-management-inc-buys-shares-of-6989-charter-communications-inc-chtr.html.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.