Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wyndham Destinations (WYND) to Neutral

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $66.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $58.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

WYND stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $2,073,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 767 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $33,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,003 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 176.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $168,000.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

