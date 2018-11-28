Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Signify NV (EPA) (LIGHT)

Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Signify NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.38 ($29.51).

Get Signify NV (EPA) alerts:

Signify NV has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

About Signify NV (EPA)

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Signify NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.