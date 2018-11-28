Gooch & Housego (GHH) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:GHH opened at GBX 1,410 ($18.42) on Tuesday. Gooch & Housego has a 1 year low of GBX 1,195 ($15.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 57.20 ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 56.20 ($0.73) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.20.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.47), for a total transaction of £9,385.74 ($12,264.13).

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.