GoviEx Uranium (GXU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 108680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

About GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.

