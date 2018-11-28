Grande Portage Resources (GPG) Shares Down 14.3%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG) traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 283,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 160,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

