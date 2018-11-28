Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN) Plans $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$54.68. The company had a trading volume of 109,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,930. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$45.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.69.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.25 to C$56.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

