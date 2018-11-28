Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morningstar set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/greenleaf-trust-grows-holdings-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.