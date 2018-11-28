Greenspace Brands (JTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 36775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Greenspace Brands from C$1.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Greenspace Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, August 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.
In other Greenspace Brands news, Director Roger Daher bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 222,000 shares of company stock worth $117,650.
About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)
GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.
