Grover T. Wickersham Purchases 10,000 Shares of Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) CEO Grover T. Wickersham purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $63,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Eastside Distilling Inc has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 109.77% and a negative net margin of 138.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 270,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,586 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Eastside Distilling by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.
