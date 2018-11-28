Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

ASR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR opened at $130.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $127.95 and a twelve month high of $212.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $194.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.