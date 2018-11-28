Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 312,834 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $45,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,357,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,271,000. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

WARNING: “Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/grupo-financiero-galicia-s-a-ggal-position-lifted-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.