GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 44,051 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 164,973 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 409,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $58.00 target price on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/gsa-capital-partners-llp-purchases-44051-shares-of-hartford-financial-services-group-inc-hig.html.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.