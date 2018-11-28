GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,000. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,948,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,286,000 after acquiring an additional 159,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Teck Resources by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,410,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teck Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,910,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Teck Resources by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 560,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 164,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

TECK stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/gsa-capital-partners-llp-takes-position-in-teck-resources-ltd-teck.html.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.