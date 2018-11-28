Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Williams Capital set a $16.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.76.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $8.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 414.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 159,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 354,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

