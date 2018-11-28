GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28), Morningstar.com reports. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 1,392.61%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GWPH traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 178,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.25. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $105.12 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

