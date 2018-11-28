HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (HRELY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRELY) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRELY opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Get HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR alerts:

About HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of washing machines and water heaters under the brand name of Haier, Casarte, and Leader in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Washing Machine Business, Water Heater Business, Channel Services, and Logistics Business.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAIER ELECTRONI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.