Hammond Power Solutions (HPS.A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.42

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 4330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (TSE:HPS.A)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc (HPS) is a Canada-based manufacturer of dry-type magnetics. The Company is engaged in the design and manufacture of custom electrical engineered magnetics. The Company is also a manufacturer of standard electrical dry-type, cast resin and liquid filled transformers. The Company supports solid industries, such as oil and gas, mining, steel, waste and water treatment, and wind power generation.

