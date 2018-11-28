Head to Head Analysis: Firstime Design (FTDL) versus Mattel (MAT)

Firstime Design (OTCMKTS:FTDL) and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Firstime Design and Mattel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstime Design $10.92 million 0.74 $130,000.00 N/A N/A Mattel $4.88 billion 0.96 -$1.05 billion ($1.08) -12.61

Firstime Design has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mattel.

Volatility & Risk

Firstime Design has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mattel has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Firstime Design and Mattel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstime Design 0 0 0 0 N/A Mattel 1 8 2 0 2.09

Mattel has a consensus price target of $14.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Mattel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mattel is more favorable than Firstime Design.

Profitability

This table compares Firstime Design and Mattel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstime Design -0.72% N/A N/A Mattel -17.99% -65.25% -10.55%

Summary

Mattel beats Firstime Design on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstime Design

FirsTime Design Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and distributes decorative timepieces and other home décor products. It sells its products through retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as The Middleton Doll Company. FirsTime Design Limited was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles. The company also provides Fisher-Price branded products, such as Fisher-Price, Little People, BabyGear, Laugh & Learn, Imaginext, Thomas & Friends, Shimmer and Shine, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and Power Wheels. In addition, it offers American Girl branded products comprising Truly Me, Girl of the Year, BeForever, Bitty Baby, and WellieWishers; and construction, and arts and crafts branded products, such as MEGA BLOKS and RoseArt, as well as publishes the American Girl magazine. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its catalog, Website, and proprietary retail stores; retailers, including discount and free-standing toy stores, chain stores, department stores, and other retail outlets; and wholesalers, as well as through agents and distributors. Mattel, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

