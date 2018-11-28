Head to Head Comparison: Genuine Parts (GPC) and China Modern Agricultural Informatn (CMCI)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and China Modern Agricultural Informatn (OTCMKTS:CMCI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genuine Parts and China Modern Agricultural Informatn’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts $16.31 billion 0.93 $616.75 million $4.64 22.32 China Modern Agricultural Informatn $119.82 million 0.08 $22.15 million N/A N/A

Genuine Parts has higher revenue and earnings than China Modern Agricultural Informatn.

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Modern Agricultural Informatn has a beta of -0.56, meaning that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genuine Parts and China Modern Agricultural Informatn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts 2 4 0 0 1.67 China Modern Agricultural Informatn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genuine Parts presently has a consensus price target of $102.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.80%. Given Genuine Parts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genuine Parts is more favorable than China Modern Agricultural Informatn.

Profitability

This table compares Genuine Parts and China Modern Agricultural Informatn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts 3.99% 22.54% 6.37% China Modern Agricultural Informatn N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Genuine Parts pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. China Modern Agricultural Informatn does not pay a dividend. Genuine Parts pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genuine Parts has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Genuine Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Genuine Parts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genuine Parts beats China Modern Agricultural Informatn on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as power generation, alternative energy, government, transportation, ports, and others through 498 branches, 14 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, the company distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 55 distribution centers. Further, it provides wire, cable, and connectivity solutions; insulating and conductive materials; assembly tools and test equipment; and custom fabricated parts and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About China Modern Agricultural Informatn

China Modern Agricultural Information, Inc. produces and distributes raw fresh milk to manufacturing and distribution companies of dairy products in China. It is also involved in the processing and sale of organic fertilizers; and assisting farmers with their fresh milk sale efforts. The company is based in Harbin, China.

