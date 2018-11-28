Head to Head Contrast: Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF) versus InterGroup (INTG)

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) and InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boardwalk REIT and InterGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boardwalk REIT 21.08% 3.08% 1.56% InterGroup 7.02% -6.96% 3.99%

Volatility and Risk

Boardwalk REIT has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterGroup has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boardwalk REIT and InterGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boardwalk REIT $326.11 million 4.40 $44.16 million N/A N/A InterGroup $71.58 million 1.09 $4.08 million N/A N/A

Boardwalk REIT has higher revenue and earnings than InterGroup.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boardwalk REIT and InterGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boardwalk REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A InterGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Boardwalk REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of InterGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of InterGroup shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Boardwalk REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. InterGroup does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boardwalk REIT beats InterGroup on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities. Boardwalk REIT is vertically integrated and is Canada's leading owner/operator of multi-family communities bringing Residents home to properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2018, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 20 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family and commercial real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies which invest primarily in real estate. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

