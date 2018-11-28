Head to Head Contrast: Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) versus ROTORK PLC/ADR (RTOXY)

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ROTORK PLC/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Fuels $341.60 million 1.40 -$79.23 million ($0.53) -4.43 ROTORK PLC/ADR $827.31 million 3.99 $71.67 million $0.55 27.60

ROTORK PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ROTORK PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Fuels and ROTORK PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Fuels 1 0 0 0 1.00 ROTORK PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ROTORK PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Clean Energy Fuels does not pay a dividend. ROTORK PLC/ADR pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Fuels and ROTORK PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Fuels -11.49% -7.40% -4.39% ROTORK PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ROTORK PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ROTORK PLC/ADR beats Clean Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations. It also designs, builds, operates, and maintains fueling stations; and sells and services natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG and LNG stations. In addition, the company provides assessment, design, and modification solutions to operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets; transports and sells CNG and LNG through virtual natural gas pipelines and interconnects; and procures and sells RNG. Further, it sells tradable credits comprising RNG and conventional natural gas as a vehicle fuel, such as Renewable Identification Numbers and Low Carbon Fuel Standards credits; and helps customers in acquiring and financing natural gas vehicles, as well as obtaining federal, state, and local credits, grants, and incentives. The company serves heavy-duty trucking, airport, refuse, and public transit markets; and industrial and institutional energy users, as well as government fleets. As of December 31, 2017 it served approximately 1,000 fleet customers operating approximately 46,000 natural gas vehicles; and owned, operated, or supplied approximately 530 natural gas fueling stations in 42 states in the United States and in 4 provinces in Canada. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

ROTORK PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls. It also provides pneumatic and hydraulic rotary and linear, electro-hydraulic, subsea, and vane-type pneumatic valve actuators, as well as smart valve monitoring and control systems. In addition, the company offers manual and motorized multi-turn gearboxes and quarter-turn gearboxes; and worm gear quarter-turn, subsea quarter-turn, and override quarter-turn gear operators, as well as mounting brackets, extension shafts, pedestals, and accessories for the valve and actuator industry. Further, it provides instrumentation and control products, such as pneumatic pressure regulators, electro-pneumatic transducers, pneumatic air volume boosters, and pneumatic relays. Additionally, the company offers pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. It also provides emergency and planned service, including installation, commissioning, and upgrading control systems, as well as troubleshooting and repair of damaged or deteriorating assets; and actuator overhauls, shutdown outages, preventative maintenance, technical support, and training services. It primarily serves power generation, oil and gas, water and sewage, marine, mining, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.