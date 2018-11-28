Head-To-Head Contrast: Immune Design (IMDZ) & Athenex (ATNX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Immune Design shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Athenex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Immune Design shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athenex and Immune Design’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $38.04 million 22.16 -$131.17 million ($2.32) -5.43 Immune Design $7.20 million 9.10 -$51.86 million ($1.75) -0.78

Immune Design has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immune Design, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Athenex and Immune Design, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 0 4 0 3.00 Immune Design 0 1 4 0 2.80

Athenex presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.54%. Immune Design has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 561.76%. Given Immune Design’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immune Design is more favorable than Athenex.

Volatility and Risk

Athenex has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Design has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Immune Design’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -143.42% -71.94% -49.55% Immune Design -2,409.84% -43.44% -40.33%

Summary

Immune Design beats Athenex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is under development to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin co-administered with HM30181A that is under pre-clinical development to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcom. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of actinic keratosis; and KX-02 that is Phase I clinical trial for solid tumor patients. Further, it is developing intranasal formulations of granisetron, a 5-hydroxytryptamine 3 receptor antagonist to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Hanmi Pharmaceuticals to develop their Orascovery and KX-01 programs. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. The company is also developing CA21, a multi-targeting prime boost for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and ZVex-IL12 for the treatment of TBD tumors. In addition, its technologies are used in the fields of infectious and allergic diseases. The company has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, TheraVectys SA, Infectious Disease Research Institute, MedImmune LLC, and Sanofi; and a collaboration agreement with Sanofi Pasteur. Immune Design Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

