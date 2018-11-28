Head to Head Contrast: Realogy (RLGY) versus Novation Companies (NOVC)

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Realogy and Novation Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $6.11 billion 0.37 $431.00 million $1.57 12.07 Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.12 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Novation Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Realogy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Realogy and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 2 1 3 0 2.17 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Realogy currently has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Realogy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Dividends

Realogy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Novation Companies does not pay a dividend. Realogy pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy 6.71% 8.74% 2.93% Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08%

Risk and Volatility

Realogy has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realogy beats Novation Companies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services. The Company’s operating platform is supported by the Company’s portfolio of industry franchise brokerage brands, including Century 21 , Coldwell Banker , Coldwell Banker Commercial , ERA , Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and the Company also owns and operates the Corcoran Group and CitiHabitats brands. On August 14, 2014, Realogy Holdings Corp, through its Realogy Group LLC wholly owned subsidiary, acquired ZipRealty Inc (ZipRealty).

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

