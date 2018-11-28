HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Position Cut by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,939 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $165,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 50.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

