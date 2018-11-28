Hebron Technology (HEBT) versus ARC Group WorldWide (ARCW) Critical Contrast

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) and ARC Group WorldWide (NASDAQ:ARCW) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hebron Technology and ARC Group WorldWide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology $29.20 million 0.57 $7.13 million N/A N/A ARC Group WorldWide $82.44 million 0.37 -$13.18 million N/A N/A

Hebron Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARC Group WorldWide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hebron Technology and ARC Group WorldWide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Group WorldWide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Hebron Technology has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group WorldWide has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hebron Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of ARC Group WorldWide shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ARC Group WorldWide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hebron Technology and ARC Group WorldWide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology N/A N/A N/A ARC Group WorldWide -13.64% -30.03% -10.26%

Summary

Hebron Technology beats ARC Group WorldWide on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hebron Technology

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ARC Group WorldWide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products. This segment serves industries, including medical and dental devices, aerospace, automotive, defense, consumer durables, and electronic devices. The Stamping Group segment engages in precision metal stamping business that offers value-added secondary design and production processing. The 3DMT Group segment provides metal 3D printing solutions; and additives. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

