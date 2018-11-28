Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Sunday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Daniel now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley set a $83.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.35.

HP stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $75.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

