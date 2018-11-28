Hershey Co (HSY) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,694,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of Hershey worth $1,294,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $154,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,725,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 47,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,881 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

