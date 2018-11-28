Hexindai (HX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.76

Hexindai Inc – (NASDAQ:HX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 4346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The stock has a market cap of $219.65 million and a PE ratio of 2.69.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.65 million for the quarter. Hexindai had a return on equity of 60.43% and a net margin of 59.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexindai during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hexindai by 29.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexindai during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexindai by 26.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 205,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 42,751 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hexindai during the third quarter worth approximately $762,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

