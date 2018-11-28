Highway (HIHO) & Mueller Water Products (MWA) Head to Head Survey

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Highway alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Highway and Mueller Water Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway 0 0 0 0 N/A Mueller Water Products 1 3 3 0 2.29

Mueller Water Products has a consensus price target of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Mueller Water Products’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mueller Water Products is more favorable than Highway.

Volatility and Risk

Highway has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Water Products has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Highway and Mueller Water Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 5.86% 8.42% 5.53% Mueller Water Products 11.53% 15.84% 6.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Highway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mueller Water Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Highway pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Mueller Water Products pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mueller Water Products pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Highway and Mueller Water Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $19.17 million 0.72 $1.55 million N/A N/A Mueller Water Products $916.00 million 1.82 $105.60 million $0.53 19.92

Mueller Water Products has higher revenue and earnings than Highway.

Summary

Mueller Water Products beats Highway on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, as well as automation equipment. The company's products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off. This segment sells its products primarily through waterworks distributors to various end user customers, including municipalities, water and wastewater utilities, gas utilities, and fire protection and construction contractors. The Technologies segment provides residential and commercial water metering products and systems; and leak detection and pipe condition assessment products and services primarily to municipalities and waterworks distributors, as well as to end users. Mueller Water Products, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.