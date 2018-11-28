Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.02% of Hilltop worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 215.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,216,000 after purchasing an additional 785,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 231.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,013,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 707,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,454,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 530,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 20.3% during the second quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,345,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,770,000 after purchasing an additional 395,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of HTH stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $380.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith E. Bornemann sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,023.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/hilltop-holdings-inc-hth-stake-decreased-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.