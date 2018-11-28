Hilton Hotels (HLT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price objective on Hilton Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. B. Riley raised Hilton Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

HLT opened at $75.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,158,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after purchasing an additional 124,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,265,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 8,763.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 66,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 365,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

