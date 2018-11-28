HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) EVP Teresa South Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) EVP Teresa South sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teresa South also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HMS alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Teresa South sold 4,403 shares of HMS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $157,715.46.

HMS stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,949,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,583,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,443,000 after purchasing an additional 759,265 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,542,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 482,126 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,776,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMS by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 337,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-evp-teresa-south-sells-2800-shares-of-stock.html.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.