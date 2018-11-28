HNI Corp (HNI) Director Sells $890,089.20 in Stock

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Director Stanley A. Askren sold 23,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $890,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,644,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HNI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,956. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.44.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. HNI had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HNI Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

