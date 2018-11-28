Home Bancshares (HOMB) PT Set at $25.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) received a $25.00 target price from analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.22 on Monday. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,569.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,612,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,607,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,638,000 after buying an additional 328,468 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,238,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 112,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,878,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

