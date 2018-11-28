HomeFed (HOFD) vs. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NDVLY) Financial Survey

HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get HomeFed alerts:

HomeFed has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeFed and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeFed $78.64 million 8.60 $10.93 million N/A N/A NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR $7.29 billion 1.88 $988.63 million N/A N/A

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of HomeFed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of HomeFed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for HomeFed and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HomeFed and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeFed -4.08% -1.19% -0.93% NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. HomeFed does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR beats HomeFed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Farming, and Corporate. The company's Real Estate segment develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. This segment engages in design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. It also holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. In addition, this segment holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 992 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. The Farming segment operates the Rampage property, which include grape vineyard and almond orchard located in southern Madera County, California. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments. Its property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. The company also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, it is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, and toll roads; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and wireless telecommunication network services; undertakes façade and foundation works; and sells LED lighting products and systems. As of June 30, 2018, it operated and managed a total of 35 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in Mainland China; and had a total of 15 hotels providing approximately 6,000 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeFed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeFed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.