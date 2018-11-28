Homeserve’s (HSV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSV. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group cut Homeserve to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 942.86 ($12.32).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 946 ($12.36) on Tuesday. Homeserve has a 52-week low of GBX 521.93 ($6.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 872 ($11.39).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

