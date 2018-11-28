Homrich & Berg Has $608,000 Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 150.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,543,000 after purchasing an additional 189,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 529.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,946,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,854,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,350,000 after purchasing an additional 297,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,563,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,381,000 after purchasing an additional 893,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,543,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 942,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. ValuEngine downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

NYSE KNX opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

