Homrich & Berg Sells 850 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 476,555 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 492,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 456,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,656,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 816,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $61,248,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock valued at $443,878,713 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on SYSCO from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

