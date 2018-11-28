Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (TUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 55398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

