Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,423,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,125 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,071,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,213,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,275,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,450,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 256,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 515,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other Hope Bancorp news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,301.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Hope Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.01 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

