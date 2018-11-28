Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 970,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $38,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 10.60%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

In related news, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $548,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,709 shares of company stock worth $4,727,196 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

