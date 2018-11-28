Howard E. Rubin Sells 45,000 Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Howard E. Rubin sold 45,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,215,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,430.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $891.31 million, a PE ratio of -384.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 111.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

